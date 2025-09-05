Area Sheriff’s Departments Looking For Officers & More

It probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise but lake area law enforcement, in general, continues to operate in need of more officers and others to serve as jailers.

Camden County Sheriff Chris Edgar, speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, says there are some new openings as of this week, “We’ve had some house cleaning and I’ve got 13 road spots open right now.”

Edgar also says he does have two recent hires now aboard with four others going through the academy for possible future part-time employment.

In Miller County, staffing doesn’t seem to be a problem at this time with Chief Deputy Michael Rayhart saying there’s only a couple current vacancies.

Otherwise, those wanting to go through training to become a law enforcement officer should contact their local jurisdictions for more information.