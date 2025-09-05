New Hand Signals For Domestic Violence Can Help Save Your Life

If you’re out in public and get caught up in a domestic violence situation, would you know there’s a simple hand signal to alert others about what’s happening?

A woman in Los Angeles recently ran into the situation using that hand-signal as reported by CBS News.

The woman was at a convenience store in Alhambra when she tucked her thumb into her palm and trapped her thumb with her fingers.

Someone noticed and called 911.

Police questioned the man the woman was with.

He tried to run but it was quickly caught.

Police say he had a stun gun.

Carmen McDonald with the Survivor Justice Center says she’s glad the hand signal worked, “and the fact that someone understood what the message was is amazing to me.”

The suspect has a long rap sheet.

He’s being held without bail.