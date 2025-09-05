Missouri Doesn’t See Increase In Unemployment Requests Unlike Other States

The personal finance website WalletHub.com says that U.S. unemployment has experienced fluctuations reflecting a small overall increase in the number of claims filed over the past year.

Further, the report also showed that 24 states plus the District of Columbia had a higher number of unemployment claims last week compared to the week before

Missouri was not one of those with the Show-Me State reflecting one of the slowest increases in unemployment being ranked 11th for the fewest number of claims filed across the country.

Vermont, Wisconsin and New Hampshire were the states with the smallest increases in the number of claims filed while the District of Columbia, Tennessee and Connecticut had the biggest increases in the number of claims.

Full Report:

New unemployment claims increased by 3.5% week-over-week on August 25, and were 4.4% higher compared to the same week last year. To help add some context to this statistic, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.

Key Stats:

The following states had unemployment claims last week that were higher than in the previous week: Tennessee, Connecticut, Nebraska, Mississippi, Alaska, North Dakota, Kansas, Massachusetts, Illinois, South Dakota, New York, Oregon, Maine, Iowa, Delaware, Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia, California, Maryland, West Virginia, Washington, Colorado, Idaho and the District of Columbia.

While there was an increase in weekly claims nationally, 29 states – including Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and North Dakota – had unemployment claims last week that were better than the same week last year.

Biggest Increase Last Week Smallest Increase Last Week 1. Connecticut 42. Florida 2. Tennessee 43. Georgia 3. District of Columbia 44. Arkansas 4. Nebraska 45. Arizona 5. Illinois 46. Montana 6. Oregon 47. Indiana 7. Virginia 48. Alabama 8. Mississippi 49. Vermont 9. New York 50. Wisconsin 10. California 51. New Hampshire

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730