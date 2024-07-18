Largest Fundraiser Ever Makes History For Lake Regional

History was made at this year’s H-K’s Lake of the Ozarks Open golf tournament and associated activities back in May.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The HK’s Lake of the Ozarks Open, held May 19-20, at The Cove and Porto Cima, raised $185,000. This is the most funds raised at any Lake Regional event in all of Lake Regional’s history.

“Our community is supporting Lake Regional now more than ever because we’re a nonprofit they believe in,” said Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We’re excited to see this community champion our mission and show up to support the advancement of local health care. We thank the golfers, sponsors, donors, and every local business and community member who helped make this HK’s a success.”

All proceeds from the 2024 HK’s Lake of the Ozarks Open will benefit heart care at Lake Regional Health System and will help purchase the Philips Azurion 7 Series. This industry-leading imaging equipment for the cardiac catheterization lab provides enhanced visualization for finding and treating blockages in the heart and vessels while delivering the lowest possible dose of radiation, improving safety for patients and physicians.

Harold Koplar, founder of The Lodge of Four Seasons, established the annual HK’s golf tournament in 1979. The event has raised more than $4.1million since its start.

“Our community is blessed to have an exceptional heart program right here at Lake Regional, and ensuring access to the latest heart care technology and advancements is essential,” said Peter Brown Sr. of Four Seasons Companies and co-chair of the HK’s committee. “We thank the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors for their continued support, with a special thanks to Christian Okoye for serving as the event’s honorary chair.”

This year’s title sponsors included Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, The Lodge of Four Seasons and True Construction. Gold sponsors included Rehab Visions and Republic Services. The Benefit Party was sponsored by Stifel – Lake Wealth Management Group.

To learn more about how you can support the advancement of local health care and to give today, visit lakeregional.com/Foundation.

CAPTION: The HK’s committee presents a check for $185,000 to Lake Regional Health System. Pictured are, left to right, Al Highwood, Jennifer Bethurem, Mark Brown, Devin Lowe, Peter Brown, Joseph Roy, Ashley Brown, Dr. Randy Brown, Diane Schierding, David Ludwig, Carolyn Davinroy, Bruce Adams, Trish Creach and Craig Roderick. HK’s committee members not pictured are Susan Brown, Hank England, Josh Inman, Brenda Kelley, Cecilia Thomson and Ron Tussey.