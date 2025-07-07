One Dead, Nine Others Injured in Highway-5 Accident in Laclede County

One person is dead and nine others are injured, five seriously, in a two-vehicle accident on highway-5 at Lake Shore Road early Saturday night in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened when a northbound vehicle hydroplaned and spun around before crossing the center into the path of a southbound vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman from Joplin, who was passenger in the vehicle that hydroplaned and crossed over, died a short time later at Mercy in Lebanon. The other nine were taken to Mercy and Lake Regional.