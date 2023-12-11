Arrest Made in Fentanyl Death

A 20-year-old from Climax Springs facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly providing a pill that caused an overdose fentanyl death in Osage Beach has been taken into custody.

Clarissa Donna Mae Escoffier was formally charged back in November in connection to the death of the unidentified female victim on August 26th.

It’s alleged Escoffier admitted that she thought the pill she had sold to the victim was Percocet and that she had obtained the pills from a street level dealer that she owed money to.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County also alleges that Escoffier knew that others she was supplying with the pills were suffering overdoses.

Escoffier is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned later today.