License Plate Reader Nabs Two on Tampering Charges

Two people are taken into custody over the weekend in Camden County after license plate recognition notified law enforcement about a stolen vehicle in the area of the Camdenton square.

The sheriff’s office says two alerts were actually received…the first Saturday afternoon but the vehicle could not be located. The second alert was received shortly 9:00 Saturday night which did result in the vehicle being located.

Taken into custody were 46-year-old Heather Jackson of Eldon who was being held on a $50,000 bond and 27-year-old Blake Larson who reportedly has no fixed address and was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Both were taken to the Camden County Jail on pending charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.