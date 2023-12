A Camdenton man is injured when the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned along highway-E ten miles north of Lebanon in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon when 55-year-old Gary Webster overcorrected sending the pickup back across and off the opposite side.

Webster was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.