At Least a Second “Significant” Drug Bust Connected to Jugglos Event

At least a second “significant” drug bust in connection to the Juggalos event in Macks Creek has been confirmed.

Official details have not been released and as of late this morning (Wednesday, 8/19) no new charges appeared on Casenet Missouri.

It is known however that large quantities of ketamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms along with a mix of ketamine and fentanyl were seized in the bust.

There have also been multiple calls for apparent overdoses from the area of the gathering in Macks Creek.

KRMS News has reached out to the sheriff’s office about the most recent bust and is waiting for an official release with more information.