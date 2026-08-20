CCSO Reports Four Juggalos-Related Arrests, Hundreds of Pounds of Drugs Seized

Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs have been seized in a coordinated law enforcement effort in connection to the Juggalos gathering in the Macks Creek area of Camden County.

Camden County deputies have been joined by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force working overtime since Sunday to account for the influx of out-of-state visitors bringing illegal quantities of marijuana along with ketamine, fentanyl, ecstasy and shrooms to the area.

Sheriff Chris Edgar highlights four arrests as of Thursday morning including Kevin Jones, AKA the Bluntman, from Pennsylvania…Dennis Pradhan of Maryland…and Robyn Weiford and Jesse Williams, both from Delaware…who face several felony charges.

Edgar encourages any concerned citizens to report suspicions of illegal drugs in connection to the Juggalos event.

Also helping the coordinated effort since Sunday includes personnel from the Mid-County and Southwest fire districts, Mercy Ambulance, the Department of Conservation and the highway patrol.