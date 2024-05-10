Sirens Go Off In Morgan County Despite No Warned Storms During Severe Weather Wednesday

While some large hail and flooding on Wednesday presented most of the concerns for areas in Morgan County, the early activation of storm warning sirens caught many by surprise earlier this week.

Although there was no advance notice received from the National Weather Service, Morgan County Emergency Management Director Jason Foster says all the right conditions were present making activation of the sirens a case of better safe than sorry.

“I was going to end up setting them off either way, due to the fact there was multiple pockets of rotation entering into our county, that were not warned…so I’d rather err on the side of caution.”

Foster also says, adding to the decision of an early activation, there was a tornado warning that was active in adjoining Benton County.

A tornado also touched down the same day and was able to get through most of the area near Joplin before sirens were activated.