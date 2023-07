Hitting a stick in the roadway is being blamed for a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on Route-W near Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 41-year-old Daniel Reed, of Knifley, Kentucky, lost control after hitting the stick sending the bike off the roadway where he was ejected while the 2006 Harley Street Glide continued down an embankment.

Reed was wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.