Back To School Time Is Both Exciting And Stressful On Children Experts Say

It may be an exciting time of the year with school starting up again but it can also be an especially stressful time for many young people.

Back to school Jitters are a real thing for millions of kids.

“What I try to remind kids is that most everybody feels a little nervous before school started that their parents did, even their teachers did, and the kids did” says Catherine Stone, a child psychologist in Lexington, Kentucky.

“If your kid does come to you and say, I’m really nervous…I don’t want to go to school. This is going to be awful. Stop and validate it” Stone says, “Say, oh, gosh, tell me more. I want to hear about it, and let them get that off their chest.”

Stone says many children are excited about returning to school to learn and see their friends.