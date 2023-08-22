Morgan County R-2 Board Of Education Meet Monday Night

It’s back around the table tonight for the Morgan County R-2-Versailles Board of Education with several new business items to take care of before the start of the new school year.

Among those items appearing on the published agenda include: MSBA policy updates, approving dual classes, the 2023-24 sports and academic sponsors salary schedules and a closed session to talk about student discipline, legal matters and personnel.

The Morgan R-2 Board of Education meeting, in the middle school library, begins at 6:00 tonight. The first day of classes is scheduled for Tuesday morning.