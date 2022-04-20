News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bagnell Dam Bridge Deck Repairs Still Continue

Reporter Mike Anthony

Apr 19, 2022

Are we getting any closer to the Bagnell Dam project being finished and the dam being re-opened to traffic…?

That may depend on whom you ask but, according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, it looks like some of the last remaining work could continue later this week…“Usually when you pour a new bridge deck, there’s always these little micro-cracks that develop with concrete…that’s not untypical, so we asked the contractors to apply a surface seal to seal those up, naturally, to prevent water from infiltrating into the area.”

Other projects expected to continue around the area this week include work along 54 between Lake Ozark and Eugene, and work along 52 between 17 and 133.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

