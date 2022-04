A 38-year-old from Edwards is being held on several felony charges after being taken into custody by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

Courthouse records indicate Nathan Gene Hammond is charged with two counts each of kidnapping and assault, and one count each of child kidnapping, stalking, rape or attempted rape and harassment.

Hammond is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.

Hammond is being held on a $100-thousand bond.