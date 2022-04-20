The suspect in a 38-year-old murder case in Camden County remains free in the State of Louisiana after posting a $100-thousand bond.

Larry Hicks, who was 78-years-old when arrested last year, waived his arraignment earlier this year and is now scheduled to appear in September for a pre-trial conference.

Hicks is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the alleged beating death of, then 36-year-old, Diana Lukosius.

If convicted, Hicks would likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury trial has been scheduled for December of this year.