WalletHub Ranks Missouri Among The Least Stressed States Nationwide

The State of Missouri ranks among the least stressed states when it comes to high inflation and various other issues according to a release by Wallethub.com.

The Show-Me State comes in at #33 ranking ahead of most when it comes to the metrics of work, money and family-related stresses.

Missouri does, however, rank among the most stressed with a #9 ranking when it comes to health and safety-related issues.

The least stressed states in the survey include New Hampshire, Utah and Minnesota while the most stressed states are identified as New Mexico at #3, Louisiana at #2 and Mississippi at the top of the list.

Full Report:

With April being Stress Awareness Month and 83% of adults being stressed out by inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Most & Least Stressed States, as well as expert commentary.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Most Stressed States Least Stressed States 1. Mississippi 41. Virginia 2. Louisiana 42. North Dakota 3. New Mexico 43. Connecticut 4. West Virginia 44. New Jersey 5. Nevada 45. Iowa 6. Arkansas 46. Massachusetts 7. Alabama 47. South Dakota 8. Kentucky 48. New Hampshire 9. Texas 49. Utah 10. Oklahoma 50. Minnesota

Key Stats

North Dakota has among the lowest unemployment rate , 2.10 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in Nevada, the highest at 5.40 percent.

, 2.10 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in Nevada, the highest at 5.40 percent. New Hampshire has the lowest share of the population living in poverty , 7.40 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 19.40 percent.

, 7.40 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 19.40 percent. Utah has the lowest separation & divorce rate , 15.46 percent, which is 1.7 times lower than in New Mexico, the highest at 25.63 percent.

, 15.46 percent, which is 1.7 times lower than in New Mexico, the highest at 25.63 percent. Hawaii has the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health , 11.20 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Kentucky, the highest at 21.10 percent.

, 11.20 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Kentucky, the highest at 21.10 percent. Massachusetts has the most psychologists per 100,000 residents, 72, which is 18 times more than in Louisiana, the fewest at 4.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ most-stressed-states/32218

ALSO

With Tax Day approaching on April 18 and 73% of Americans thinking that the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023 Tax Burden by State report, as well as expert commentary, along with its 2023 Tax Facts infographic.

In order to determine which states tax their residents most aggressively, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden – property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes – as a share of total personal income.

Tax Burden in Missouri (1=Highest, 25=Avg.): 42 nd – Overall Tax Burden (7.11%)

– Overall Tax Burden (7.11%) 40 th – Property Tax Burden (2.16%)

– Property Tax Burden (2.16%) 32 nd – Individual Income Tax Burden (1.99%)

– Individual Income Tax Burden (1.99%) 34th – Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden (2.96%)

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-with-highest-lowest- tax-burden/20494