WalletHub Ranks Missouri Among The Least Stressed States Nationwide

Tue. Mar 28th, 2023
The State of Missouri ranks among the least stressed states when it comes to high inflation and various other issues according to a release by Wallethub.com.
The Show-Me State comes in at #33 ranking ahead of most when it comes to the metrics of work, money and family-related stresses.
Missouri does, however, rank among the most stressed with a #9 ranking when it comes to health and safety-related issues.
The least stressed states in the survey include New Hampshire, Utah and Minnesota while the most stressed states are identified as New Mexico at #3, Louisiana at #2 and Mississippi at the top of the list.
With April being Stress Awareness Month and 83% of adults being stressed out by inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Most & Least Stressed States, as well as expert commentary.
To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.
|Most Stressed States
|Least Stressed States
|1. Mississippi
|41. Virginia
|2. Louisiana
|42. North Dakota
|3. New Mexico
|43. Connecticut
|4. West Virginia
|44. New Jersey
|5. Nevada
|45. Iowa
|6. Arkansas
|46. Massachusetts
|7. Alabama
|47. South Dakota
|8. Kentucky
|48. New Hampshire
|9. Texas
|49. Utah
|10. Oklahoma
|50. Minnesota
Key Stats
With Tax Day approaching on April 18 and 73% of Americans thinking that the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023 Tax Burden by State report, as well as expert commentary, along with its 2023 Tax Facts infographic.
In order to determine which states tax their residents most aggressively, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden – property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes – as a share of total personal income.
