Weather permitting, some maintenance work on Business-54 across Bagnell Dam will leave motorists needing to find a detour this week.

That’s according to MoDOT which has issued Ameren Missouri a permit for the maintenance work.

Message boards were placed near the dam last week advising motorists of the dam being closed to traffic.

The work is scheduled to begin at 8-AM on Thursday and should be wrapped up with the dam re-opened to traffic on the same day.