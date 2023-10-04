Osage Beach Man Facing Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

An Osage Beach man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail after a routine traffic stop quickly becomes a fentanyl bust Monday afternoon.

Courthouse documents allege that Edward Loving was stopped in the parking lot of an unnamed business after failing to stay in his lane of traffic.

During the stop, a passenger was seen attempting to hide a baggy containing small blue pills which field-tested for the presence of fentanyl.

The unidentified passenger, who claimed the pills were not his, was not taken into custody while Loving, who also was in possession of more than $2,500 in cash, was taken to jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

Loving was formally charged on Tuesday with a class-B felony for second-degree trafficking of drugs.