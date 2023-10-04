Sunrise Beach Fire District To Hold Boat Christening & Station 3 Open House This Weekend

It’s gonna be a big Friday and Saturday for patrons of the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

Chief Joe Laplant says, first up on Friday, will be the christening of the district’s new fireboat which was just recently purchased and officially put into service.

“It has been in service for a little bit, but we wanted to do this ceremony and we’re going to christen it, the John Suellentrop for the namesake of our board president and former fire chief. So he’s going to be there and Chris in a boat with us. We’re going to have it there at the Shawnee Bend access for everybody to take a look at.”

That ceremony, weather permitting, will begin at 3:00pm.

Then on Saturday, from 11:00am-7:00pm, the Sunrise Beach Fire District is hosting an open house for its recently renovated Station House-3 which is located on Spruce Lane.

The district also plans to debut Station-4 early next year.