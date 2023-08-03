Bagnell & Truman Dams Continue Balancing Act As Flood Waters Affect Discharges

Heavy rainfall earlier this week has operators at Bagnell and Harry S. Truman dams doing a balancing act to keep the lake level steady.

“We’ll catch the lake level over the next three days at somewhere in the 659 1/2 range….and that’s gonna stay the same over the next couple of weeks.”

As of Wednesday, Ameren was reporting the lake level to be around 659.9 with some heavy generation taking place at a discharge of some 21-thousand cubic feet per second.

The discharge is expected to go down to a more normal c-f-s of about 1000-1500 for at least the next couple days pending any more rainfall received.