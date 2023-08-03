Tacos And Margarita Festival Planned For This September At Ozarks Amphitheater

Mark your calendars now for another festival which falls on the calendar in September.

The “Tacos and Margarita Fest” is coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.

Mary Kay von Brendel, director of operations for the amphitheater, says the festival will feature more than just tacos and margaritas.

“It’s much more than that…we’ve got mud wrestling next door at our neighbors parking lot, professional wrestling, there’s going to be a taco eating contest….there’s also going to be a battle of the bands contest.”

“Tacos and Margaritas” will run from 11-5 on Saturday, September 16th.