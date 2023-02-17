Fri. Feb 17th, 2023

 

Bailey Joins 17 Other States Fighting VA Rule For Funding Abortions

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joins the ranks of 17 other attorneys general to file an amicus brief seeking to support an injunction against a V-A rule forcing taxpayers to fund abortions.

The brief has been filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in support of a VA nurse opposing the new rule.

Bailey calls the V-A rule a blatant attack on state sovereignty.

Prior to submitting the amicus brief, Attorney General Bailey sent a letter to the V-A challenging the new rule.

