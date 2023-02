A 41-year-old from Cole Camp has formally been charged with felony stealing of a firearm, explosive weapon or ammonium nitrate and a misdemeanor for tampering with property of another.

Courthouse records indicate that bond for Matthew Whitworth was set at $10-thousand.

The incident happened on, or about, Tuesday of this week and, as of late Wednesday afternoon, Whitworth was being held in the Benton County Jail.