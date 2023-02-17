Big Talent On Lineup For Summer Concerts At Ozarks Amphitheater

Lake area music fans will have a wide array of acts to follow this year at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.

Coming on the heels of Monday’s concert announcement, with the Goo Goo Dolls set to perform on September 22nd, Mary Kay Von Brendel says the season-opening act…pun intended…will be a “hard” act to follow.

“We loved them last year….decided to bring them back. And coming back to the Amphitheater….on Thursday May 11th we’re having Breaking Benjamin.”

Von Brendel says they’re also welcoming the groups Bush and Another Day Dawns.

Opening night at the amphitheater is set for Thursday, May 11th.