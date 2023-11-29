Bank Rate Survey Shows 47% Of Us Have “Unused Gift Cards” Lying Around

Tis the season to receive more gift cards.

And for many of us, there’s probably still an unused gift card, or two, laying around.

47% of US adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher or store credit an average of $187 per person, that from a bank rate survey.

“This is real money. I mean, if you have close to $200 sitting around in your junk drawer, you might as well use it” says Bank rates Ted Rossman, “baby boomers are better at using retail rewards, while young adults are the most likely to have unused gift cards, although it’s Gen Xers that have the highest unused value.”

Most stores offer a section of their site, or by placing a phone call, where you can check the remaining balance on the card.