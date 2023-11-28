fbpx

Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

 

Regional High School Football Results & Final Games

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports State News Monday, November 27th, 2023

Seasons come to an end for the final Mid-Missouri teams left in the playoffs for High School Football.

Friday night saw Blair Oaks falling to Park Hills, 48 to 43, and Jefferson City High falling to Kearney, 42 to 7.

 

With that being said….here’s the lineup for this Friday’s games….

8 Man Championship – It will be Worth County taking on Archie

Class 1 Championship – North Platte taking on Marionville

Class 2 Championship – Lamar taking on Valle Catholic

Class 3 Championship – Seneca taking on Park Hills

Class 4 Championship – Kearney taking on Hillsboro

Class 5 Championship – Republic taking on Cardinal Ritter

Class 6 Championship – Liberty North taking on Christian Brothers College.

 

All games start at 7pm and can be streamed at http://mshsaa.org for a small fee.

Reporter Brendan Matthews