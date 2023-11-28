Regional High School Football Results & Final Games

Tue. Nov 28th, 2023
Seasons come to an end for the final Mid-Missouri teams left in the playoffs for High School Football.
Friday night saw Blair Oaks falling to Park Hills, 48 to 43, and Jefferson City High falling to Kearney, 42 to 7.
With that being said….here’s the lineup for this Friday’s games….
8 Man Championship – It will be Worth County taking on Archie
Class 1 Championship – North Platte taking on Marionville
Class 2 Championship – Lamar taking on Valle Catholic
Class 3 Championship – Seneca taking on Park Hills
Class 4 Championship – Kearney taking on Hillsboro
Class 5 Championship – Republic taking on Cardinal Ritter
Class 6 Championship – Liberty North taking on Christian Brothers College.
All games start at 7pm and can be streamed at http://mshsaa.org for a small fee.