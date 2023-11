The Gravois Fire District reports a pretty busy week ending this past Saturday with a total of 33 calls.

In addition to 23 medical calls, Gravois personnel also responded to a couple natural cover fires, two domestic calls, a reported gas leak and provided mutual aid at a house fire in the Lake Ozark District.

All totaled for the year with five weeks remaining, the Gravois Fire District has responded to 1,482 calls…or about 32 calls per week.