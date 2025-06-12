Liberty Man Facing Charges For Stealing A Car To Attend Court Hearing In Miller County

A 49-year-old man from Liberty, Missouri, finds out the hard way that the best of intentions to appear in court for a probation violation hearing takes on a different meaning when you allegedly steal a motor vehicle to get there.

That’s what happened to Jeremy Mack who, according to the probable cause statement filed in Miller County, took the car he drove to Tuscumbia from a car lot in Sedalia without the owner’s permission.

The car was located Tuesday morning with Mack inside in the courthouse parking lot.

Mack was taken into custody and is formally charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $25,000.

He apparently was able appear for his scheduled probation violation hearing, on an original drug charge.

That case was continued until August.