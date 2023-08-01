Baseball Trading Deadline Is 5PM This Tuesday Afternoon – STL & KC Making Deals Right Now

It is baseball trade deadline day, and many moves could be consummated before the afternoon is over.

Jack Flaherty could be one of those names heading out of St. Louis before that 05:00 deadline hits.

He will be a free agent after the season is over.

Many believe he certainly will be dealt.

He’s had a disappointing run in a Cardinals uniform the last few seasons.

Cardinals could also look to deal from their depth at the outfield position.

With Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson among those candidates.

The Cardinals are looking to add to their organizational pitching depth.

They’ve addressed that with the moves they made on Sunday as well.

From the Royals perspective, they surprisingly so dealt Nikki Lopez away over the weekend.

On Monday, they traded pitcher Jose Cuas to the Chicago Cubs.

In exchange, the Royals bring back young outfielder Nelson Velazquez, who’s certainly shown a penchant for some power.

But he’s also struck out a large number of times in his brief professional career.

For Cuas, The Royals deal away a pitcher that has seen his strikeout percentage actually go up this year.