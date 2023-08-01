Monday Baseball Report From Over The Weekend

What a weekend for Bobby Witt Junior and the Royals.

Kansas City’s young shortstop had nine hits, nine RBIs, including a walk -off grand slam on Friday in a series sweep over the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins team very much in the American League’s Central Division race.

Kansas City completes that sweep yesterday with a two -to -one win.

Ryan Yarborough, the lefty picks up the victory, his fourth of the season.





Cardinals avoid the four -game sweep at the hands of the Cubs behind Steven Matt.

Six shutout innings in a three -zip victory.

But the headlines out of Busch Stadium yesterday involved trades.

Cardinals president John Mosellock made two big ones.

First, Jordan Hicks dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange.

The Cardinals bring back two pitching prospects, both you could hope, helping the team next year.

Mosellock was not done.

He swings a move with the Texas Rangers, sending Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to Texas for two pitching prospects and an infield prospect.

The biggest name being Tekoa Roby.

He’s been considered one of the top prospects in the Rangers organization.