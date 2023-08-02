More Trades Made For STL Cardinals Ahead Of Tonight’s Game Against The Twins

Baseball’s trade deadline hitting this afternoon, the Cardinals making another move.

They acquire a minor league relief pitcher who appears to have some upside from the Toronto Blue Jays.

In exchange, they send Paul De Young up north, another deal made with Toronto.

In fact, the Cardinals have made three such deals in the last couple of weeks.

Henness Cabrera and Jordan Hicks, being the other players, moved up north.

Cardinals play the Twins tonight.

Miles Michaelis will take the mound.

The Royals, meanwhile, coming off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins, they take on the New York Mets, a rematch of the 2015 World Series.

Zach Grinky gets the ball.

He will go up against Jose Quintana, a onetime Cardinal, among other teams, that was signed as a free agent during the season, but has pitched very little due to injury.