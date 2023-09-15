Behind the Scenes Movement Reported in Drunken Boating Case in Camden County

There’s some movement in the Camden County Courthouse in the case against a Huntington Beach, California, man accused of being drunk while operating a boat which ran aground, hit a house and overturned ejecting himself and seven others.

47-year-old Adam Ramirez was charged with two counts of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and five other counts of boating while intoxicated causing physical injury. The accident happened at the 1.3 milemarker of the Osage Arm during the late night hours back on July 22nd.

Formal charges were filed about a week later with a $100-thousand bond set. Since then, there have been no court appearances by Ramirez but a motion filed Friday is seeking that Ramirez can enter an appearance virtually.

As of Friday, the court has apparently not decided on the motion. The Honorable Associate Circuit Judge Heather Miller is presiding over the case.