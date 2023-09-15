Bikefest & Hillbilly Fair Underway Across The Lake Area This Weekend

The lake area will be hopping and the cash registers ringing today and tonight with Bike Fest continuing and the 54th Annual Hillbilly Fair getting underway.

Tens of thousands of bikes are expected for Bike Fest with several different activities planned with the Harley shop and the Bagnell Dam Strip the main gathering spots for the event.

Lake area authorities are reminding motorists to stay alert for motorcycles with Bike Fest coming to an end on Sunday.

On the westside, the Hillbilly Fair begins today at the fairgrounds with everything you would imagine to be included in a fair.

It runs from 3pm-11pm today before staring back up Saturday morning at 8:00 and continuing again until 11:00.

There will also be the Hillbilly Parade starting at 10:00 Saturday morning.