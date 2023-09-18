Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Thursday 09/21

What appears to be a busy but fairly routine agenda lies ahead for when the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen convenes again this next week.

New business highlights the published agenda with an ordinance approving a transfer of funds from the operating budget to cover Sewer Fund expenses, a contract for roof replacements at Lee C. Fine Airport and approving the sale of surplus property from multiple departments.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall on the 21st, will begin at 6-PM.