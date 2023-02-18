Bennett Spring State Park Video Series To Start In March

The Bennett Spring State Park just outside of the Lake Area is going to have a unique video series released in the next few months.

The videos will showcase the park’s history follow its purchase in 1924, becoming Missouri’s first state park.

It will also showcase the work done by the Civilian Conservation Corps, who’ve contributed to much of the park’s modern-day character, structures, houses, lodges and cabins.

It also shows the addition of trout to the spring-fed stream and how the preservation of the park’s historic structures continues to this day.

For more details on the dates when residents can see the films live at the park, see below:

A video will take visitors on a historical walk through time, featuring the history of the area that is now Bennett Spring State Park. Through historic photographs, the video will discuss topics, such as traditional indigenous uses of the area, modern recreational activities, the addition of trout to the spring-fed stream and the history and preservation of the park’s CCC structures.



Park guests can watch the video in the nature center at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the following dates:



Wednesday, March 1

Sunday, March 26

Sunday, April 23

Sunday, May 21

Sunday, June 11

Sunday, July 2

Sunday, Aug. 27

Sunday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Oct. 29



Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon. For more information, contact the park at 417-532-4338.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.