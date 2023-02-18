Sunrise Beach Fire District Receives Grant To Upgrade Equipment

Some much-needed equipment is on its way to the Sunrise Beach Fire District which is on the receiving end of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant…or A-F-G.

The district was awarded more than $265-thousand which is being earmarked to replace more than two dozen self-contained breathing apparatus, or air packs, used to allow firefighters to enter dangerous breathing environments.

Chief Joseph Laplant also tells KRMS News that the funding will also go toward the purchase of two Rapid Intervention Team rescue packs, one Fit testing system and one fixed location air compressor.

The grant requires a $13-thousand match for a total price tag of just under $280-thousand.

The Sunrise Beach Fire District has until 2025 to acquire the equipment.