As the Lake of the Ozarks continues to grow towards a year-round community, residents are wondering if it still holds that “retirement” feeling and charm.

That question is being answered with an unexpected twist, that Benton County and the other end of the Lake are now the most desired areas to retire.

According to Niche.com, the county was ranked # 4 out of 107 of Missouri’s counties due to its lower cost of living, outdoor connections, and it’s two Lake’s for fishing….one being Lake of the Ozarks and the other being Truman Lake.

Niche says overall, Missouri is the 18th best state in the U.S. for being taxpayer-friendly and moderately tax-friendly to retirees.

In addition to the two major lakes, Benton County also has many bike trails and hiking trails, including state recognized trails in Warsaw and the new Rock Island Trail in Windsor, along with numerous caves and natural rock formations.

