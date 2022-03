A Climax Springs man is facing charges after allegedly violating a protection order.

According to reports, 54-year-old Richard Grant is charged with stalking and harassment after sending threatening text messages to a victim over several months to his children and family members.

Investigators say these messages were sent between October 2020 and February 2022.

They say it included threats against his wife, and threats to harm himself.

A warrant is now out for his arrest.