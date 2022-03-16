Two people face several felony charges after the Mid-MO Drug Task Force does its thing in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate that 30-year-old Allison Williams and 27-year-old Tyler Ramer, from the Gravois Mills area, are each charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Williams is also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance while Ramer is also charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a third count of unlawful use of a weapon. Both were arraigned on Tuesday with motions to reduce their bonds shot down. Ramer is being held on $200-thousand while Williams is being held on $150-thousand.

