Warsaw Man Accused Of Murder Has Trial Continued To June

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 18, 2022 , , ,
The hearing for a Warsaw man accused of murder is being continued.

Officials say 26-year-old Jason Kroenke will face a court date of June 21st, where he’s expected to wave his preliminary hearing or a hearing date for his case will be set.

Kroenke was arrested in the shooting death of a Tarah McIntyre at a home on Leisure drive in November 2021.

Investigators say Kroenke called police saying McIntyre had shot herself, however after an investigation that looked at numerous items in the home, including a blood-covered pillow with a bullet hole, it was determined that Kroenke instead shot McIntyre.

Officials say that the gun used to fire the bullet was found 4 feet from her body.

He’s being charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

