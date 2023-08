The lake area was on the receiving end of some more much-needed rain on Tuesday…and lots of it…with the totals varying.

According to weathertap.com, a reporting station one mile north of Kaiser in Miller County received 4.87 inches while another station three miles west of Versailles in Morgan County received 5.06 inches.

Right here at KRMS Radio and TV in Osage Beach we received 3.65 inches for a year-to-date total of 25.65 inches.