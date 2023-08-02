Famous Route 66 Motel Operator In Lebanon Passes Away At The Age Of 85

The proprietor of a longtime famous Route 66 motel has passed away at the age of 85.

Ramona Lehman of Lebanon has managed the Munger Moss Motel for nearly 52 years.

She and her late husband Bob were instrumental in the promotion of Route 66 and the Ozarks.

Lehman also served on the very first Route 66 Historical Society Board, as well the Missouri Route 66 Board, and was a member of the local rotary.

Just a few months ago, Lehman was awarded the Community Achievement Award by the city of Lebanon for her efforts over the years.