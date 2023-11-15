fbpx

Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

 

Bidding Begins For Regalia Hotel & Conference Center In Lake Ozark

If you have an extra couple million and some change laying around, and you’re looking to invest it, you could put in a bid for a popular lake area hotel complex.

Online bidding for the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center on Horseshoe Bend officially opened on Tuesday and will close at 12pm on Thursday. The starting bid is $2.3 million.

Up for grabs is the 83-room complex with an indoor and outdoor pool, a gym, a spa and other outlets on the 18.7 acres.

Registration to bid can be found online and the auction is being conducted on a site identified as “ten-x.com”.

Reporter Mike Anthony