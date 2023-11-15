Despite Mid-Season Fire Ozarks Amphitheater Ends 2023 With Over 75,000 People Attending Shows

Despite a fire which took out the administration offices and the restrooms before the first notes were even played, the Ozarks Amphitheater is coming off what is being called a successful 2023 season.

“19 shows 75,000 people through the through the door. So it was a good season” Says Amphitheater Director of Business Development Tom Abbett.

Director Mary Kay VonBrendel also says, despite the winter season fast approaching, the amphitheater remains busy getting ready for the 2024 season “There is a lot of work going on right now at the amphitheater, with bathroom construction and they are tearing apart the old van hooks, and that’s going to become our permanent office.”

Abbett and VonBrendel appeared Monday morning on KRMS to make that first announcement for the 2024 season which will bring comedian Tom Segura to the amphitheater on June 8th.