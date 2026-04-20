Sun. Apr 19th, 2026

 

Big Bass Bash $100K Fish Caught Sunday Morning

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, April 19th, 2026

Preliminary results show that the $100,000 fish caught in this year’s Spring Big Bass Bash Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks show that the lunker was reeled in during the 6:30am-9:00am time slot and weighed in at 6.71 pounds at Red Oak Resort on Sunday by Kyle Swerczek.

The second place fish weighing 6.63 pounds worth $20,000 was caught by Jarred Russell and weighed in at Alhonna Resort.

Also weighed in at Alhonna was the third-place fish worth $10,000 tipping the scale at 6.59 pounds and was caught by Kirk Fischer.

And the fourth-place fish worth $5,000 was caught by Darren Schenherr and weighed in at Red Oak Resort.

As for the ladies, Valerie Craft weighed in a 4.44 pounder at Alhonna for the top spot followed by Nicole Evans weighing in a 4.4 pounder at Red Oak.

More than $330,000 plus a new boat were also expected to be handed out.

The Fall Big Bass Bash Tournament is set for October 3rd and 4th.

 

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, April 19th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony