Big Bass Bash $100K Fish Caught Sunday Morning

Preliminary results show that the $100,000 fish caught in this year’s Spring Big Bass Bash Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks show that the lunker was reeled in during the 6:30am-9:00am time slot and weighed in at 6.71 pounds at Red Oak Resort on Sunday by Kyle Swerczek.

The second place fish weighing 6.63 pounds worth $20,000 was caught by Jarred Russell and weighed in at Alhonna Resort.

Also weighed in at Alhonna was the third-place fish worth $10,000 tipping the scale at 6.59 pounds and was caught by Kirk Fischer.

And the fourth-place fish worth $5,000 was caught by Darren Schenherr and weighed in at Red Oak Resort.

As for the ladies, Valerie Craft weighed in a 4.44 pounder at Alhonna for the top spot followed by Nicole Evans weighing in a 4.4 pounder at Red Oak.

More than $330,000 plus a new boat were also expected to be handed out.

The Fall Big Bass Bash Tournament is set for October 3rd and 4th.