Big Surf To Become “SuperSplash USA” Following Change In Ownership

A premier party was held Tuesday morning to welcome “SuperSplash-USA” to Lake of the Ozarks.

SuperSplash-USA is the rebranded name of what had been known as Big Surf which was recently purchased from the Keim family by Wheelhouse Waters.

On hand for the official premier were Wheelhouse CEO Scott Johnson along with incoming State Rep Jeff Vernetti and Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton who welcomed the new owners.

“We also love the fact that these folks are coming into Camden County and doing it the right way. They’re not asking for a bunch of help from the taxpayers. They’re asking for a bunch of TIFS and tax breaks. They’re coming here with their own picks and shovels, and they’re going to make this thing a much bigger and better thing.”

Plans are to invest about $3-million to expand the water park from its current 13 to 20 acres.

Here’s the video from the changing of the guard during the party….