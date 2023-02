A 31-year-old from Versailles faces three felony charges and a misdemeanor after an alleged incident in Versailles.

Specifics are not available but, what is known, is that Brad Lee Smith is charged with assault special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting or interfering with an arrest…all felonies…along with a misdemeanor for allegedly possessing a defaced firearm.

Smith is being held in the Morgan County Jail.