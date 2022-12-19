Big Thunder Marine Awarded Major Recognition

The largest marine dealer in The Lake of the Ozarks has received a major recognition.

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas has announced that Big Thunder Marine has earned Certification as the only Five Star Marine Industry Certified Dealership in the region.

In a news release the Association says to gain Certification, the dealership has displayed dedication to delivering a superior boating experience for customers.

And the company general manager Jeremy Anderson says “Big Thunder is proud to be the only dealership at Lake of the Ozarks that is a Five Star Certified Dealer by the MRAA.”

Big Thunder Marine re-opened in 2015 and is now the largest dealership at Lake of the Ozarks after also having acquired Glencove Marina, Wake Effects, Lakeport Marina, and Ozark Yacht Club, along with the construction of the Speed and Luxury Showroom.

The company also has locations in Key Largo and Palm Beach Gardens Florida.

